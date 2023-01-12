 

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce and Drake Among Top iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Nominees

Cover Images/Instagram/Dutch Press Photo
The nominations list sees the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker, the 'As It Was' crooner and Lizzo lead the pack with eight nods each while Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow and Drizzy follow up with six noms each.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - iHeartRadio has finally released the nominations for the tenth-annual award show. Among those who lead the nominations of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce Knowles, Drake, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and more.

On Wednesday, January 11, iHeartRadio announced the nominations list. Taylor, Harry and Lizzo lead the pack with eight nods each. Among the categories they're nominated for are Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, with Taylor nominated for "Anti-Hero", Lizzo for "About Damn Time" and Harry for "As It Was".

In the Song of the Year bracket, the trio will battle it out against Latto (Mulatto) ("Big Energy"), Imagine Dragons ("Enemy"), Jack Harlow "First Class"), Justin Bieber ("Ghost"), Glass Animals ("Heat Waves"), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow ("Industry Baby") and Doja Cat ("Woman").

As for Artist of the Year, they will go up against Beyonce, Drake, Doja Cat, Dua, Jack, Justin and The Weeknd. Dua, Drake and Jack were close on their heels, with six nominations each.

Silk Sonic, who won Best Duo/Group of the Year last year, are back to defend their title. The other nominees are AJR, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragon, Maneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year nominees will be announced at a later date. Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27 at 8 P.M. ET on FOX. The event will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

"This is the one awards show that shares the hard-earned journeys to the top of the biggest artists and songs of the year with fans," John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. "It's not a competition, rather a celebration of "best in class" and viewers across America can watch it live on FOX."

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia stated. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again give iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide the winners in several categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Social voting begins Wednesday and will close on March 20 at 11:59 P.M. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is:

Song of the Year:

Artist of the Year:

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Best Collaboration:

Best New Pop Artist:

Country Song of the Year:

Country Artist of the Year:

Best New Country Artist:

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

R&B Song of the Year:

R&B Artist of the Year:

Best New R&B Artist:

Alternative Song of the Year:

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

  • Beach Weather
  • BoyWithUke
  • Giovannie and the Hired Guns
  • Turnstile
  • Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year:

Rock Artist of the Year:

Dance Song of the Year:

Dance Artist of the Year:

