 

Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Crushed' After Denied Bail Request

According to a source close to the embattled 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars, the pair 'haven't given up all hope' even though their bond request has been denied.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are reportedly disappointed that their bond request was denied. According to a source close to the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars, the pair "are crushed" over the matter, though they are allegedly not planning to give up.

Speaking with HollywoodLife.com, the source shares that despite the denial, the pair "haven't given up all hope." The insider adds, "Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated."

"As much as their family members try to console them and tell them that it will be okay, it is really not helping them with this," the source continues. "They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving. This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now."

While they wait for the verdict of an appeal, Todd and Julie are due to start their prison sentences of 12 and seven years for bank fraud and tax evasion respectively. They will have to go behind bars at separate prisons more than two hours apart on Tuesday, January 17.

Todd will be detained at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. As for his wife, she will stay at the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. While Todd's prison conditions are expected to be stricter than Julie's, both are allegedly described as "minimum security" facilities.

The stars' daughter Lindsie Chrisley previously opened up about the stiff sentences. "I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," she said during her appearance on "Coffee Convos" podcast back in December.

She noted that she "wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements." She went on saying, "The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents' case that occurred late last month."

