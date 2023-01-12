 

'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear' and 'Yellowjackets' Among First-Time Nominees at WGA Awards

ABC/FX/Showtime
'Severance', meanwhile, is leading the pack after earning three nods, including Drama Series category against 'Better Call Saul', 'Andor', 'The Crown' and 'Yellowjackets'.

AceShowbiz - The 75th annual WGA Awards has announced its nominees. In the TV field, the list includes TV powerhouses such as "Better Call Saul", "The Crown" and "Barry" among others. Additionally, it features first-time nominees in the likes of "Abbott Elementary" and "The Bear".

"Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "Severance" and "Yellowjackets" are all competing for Drama Series prize. Coming off its wins at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, "Abbott Elementary" is up for Comedy Series award against "Barry", "The Bear", "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building".

The hit ABC series is also nominated for New Series. Joining the show in the category are "Andor", "Bad Sisters", "The Bear" and "Severance", which leads the nominees with three nods. Meanwhile, "The Dropout", "Fleishman Is in Trouble", "Pam & Tommy" and "The Staircase" earn nods for Limited Series.

In Comedy/Variety Talk Series category, "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" is put against "Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Late Night With Seth Meyers", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "The Problem with John Stewart" and "Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News". "Days of Our Lives", meanwhile, is the sole nominee for Daytime Drama.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards is:

Drama Series:

Comedy Series:

New Series:

Limited Series:

TV & New Media Motion Pictures:

Animation:

  • "Girls Just Shauna Have Fun" ("The Simpsons"), written by Jeff Westbrook
  • "The Pain Garden" ("Tuca & Bertie"), written by Lisa Hanawalt
  • "Pixelated and Afraid" ("The Simpsons"), written by John Frink
  • "Rectify" ("Undone"), written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf
  • "The Sound of Bleeding Gums" ("The Simpsons"), written by Loni Steele Sosthand
  • "To Bob, or Not to Bob" ("Bob's Burgers"), written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux

Episodic Drama:

  • "A Hard Way to Go" ("Ozark"), written by Chris Mundy
  • "The End of Everything" ("The Good Fight"), written by Robert King & Michelle King
  • "Plan and Execution" ("Better Call Saul"), written by Thomas Schnauz
  • "The Prick" ("Bad Sisters"), teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer
  • "Rock and Hard Place" ("Better Call Saul"), written by Gordon Smith
  • "The We We Are" ("Severance"), written by Dan Erickson

Episodic Comedy:

  • "The Beginning" ("Grace and Frankie"), written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris
  • "Braciole" ("The Bear"), written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer
  • "Foie Gras" ("Julia"), written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser
  • "Private School" ("What We Do in the Shadows"), teleplay by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd
  • "The One, The Only" ("Hacks"), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky
  • "Wide Net" ("Reservation Dogs"), written by Tazbah Rose Chavez

Comedy/Variety Talk Series:

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series:

Comedy/Variety Specials:

  • "The National Memorial Day Concert 2022"
  • "Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration"
  • "The Problem With Jon Stewart"
  • "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel"

Quiz and Audience Participation:

  • "Baking It"
  • "Capital One College Bowl"
  • "Jeopardy!"
  • "Weakest Link"

Daytime Drama:

'Abbott Elementary' Leads TV Nominations of 2023 Critics Choice Awards

'Abbott Elementary' Leads TV Nominations of 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Quinta Brunson Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Abbott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Abbott Elementary'

'Abbott Elementary' Creator Quinta Brunson Hits Back at 'Wild' Request for School Shooting Episode

'Abbott Elementary' Creator Quinta Brunson Hits Back at 'Wild' Request for School Shooting Episode

