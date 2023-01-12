'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear' and 'Yellowjackets' Among First-Time Nominees at WGA Awards

'Severance', meanwhile, is leading the pack after earning three nods, including Drama Series category against 'Better Call Saul', 'Andor', 'The Crown' and 'Yellowjackets'.
The 75th annual WGA Awards has announced its nominees. In the TV field, the list includes TV powerhouses such as "Better Call Saul", "The Crown" and "Barry" among others. Additionally, it features first-time nominees in the likes of "Abbott Elementary" and "The Bear".
"Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "Severance" and "Yellowjackets" are all competing for Drama Series prize. Coming off its wins at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, "Abbott Elementary" is up for Comedy Series award against "Barry", "The Bear", "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building".
The hit ABC series is also nominated for New Series. Joining the show in the category are "Andor", "Bad Sisters", "The Bear" and "Severance", which leads the nominees with three nods. Meanwhile, "The Dropout", "Fleishman Is in Trouble", "Pam & Tommy" and "The Staircase" earn nods for Limited Series.