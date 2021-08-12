Justin Bieber Collects Seven Nominations at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Instagram Music

The 'Yummy' hitmaker dominations the nominations at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards with a total of seven nods, thanks to his hit single 'Peaches' from latest album 'Justice'.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber leads all nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer, who is currently at the top of the U.S. pop charts with "Stay", has landed seven nods, including Artist of the Year - one more than Megan Thee Stallion.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo have each scored five mentions.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" will compete for the night's top prize, Video of the Year, along with "Popstar" by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA, Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits", Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", and "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are up for Artist of the Year against Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

The awards will be handed out on 12 September (21) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The full list of nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs is:

