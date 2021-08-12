Joel Kinnaman Under Investigation in Sweden for Rape

WENN Celebrity

The 'Suicide Squad' actor is being investigated by law enforcement in Sweden after a woman accused the star of sexual assault while he claimed he's being blackmailed.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman is under investigation in Sweden following allegations he raped the woman he claims is trying to blackmail him.

Prosecutors have confirmed the news but they have not named the alleged victim although it is believed to be the actor's model ex Gabriella Magnusson.

On Friday (06Aug21), Kinnaman shared his side of the story in an Instagram post, alleging that Magnusson's accusations are false and that she has been trying to extort him. He has claimed she began threatening him with a charge of rape unless he met her demands, which he says included a payoff of $400,000 (£288,300).

Kinnaman filed a restraining order against her in the U.S. and a police complaint.

The actor's representative told TMZ, "(Joel) will be co-operating with police to clear his name."

In his Instagram post last week, the actor wrote, "Her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order. I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly - this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."

The "Robocop" star is now engaged to model Kelly Gale.

His accuser's demands allegedly also include "Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, and a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated."