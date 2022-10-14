 

Bad Bunny Leads 2022 AMAs Nominations With Eight - See Full List

Music

Trailing behind with six nominations each are fellow chart-topping stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce as well as Drake, all of whom join the 'Un Verano Sin Ti' artist in Artist of the Year category.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 American Music Awards are coming closer, and the full list of nominations is finally here. Announced on Thursday morning, October 13, the nominations see some of fans' favorite artists competing against each other for coveted awards with Bad Bunny leading the pack.

The "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist collects eight nominations this year, including Artist of the Year. His chart-topping album is also nominated for Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Latin Album. If he wins all eight nods, he will tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year.

Trailing behind with six nominations each are Taylor Swift, Beyonce Knowles and Drake. All of them join Bad Bunny in Artist of the Year category. Also up in the category are Adele and Harry Styles. Additionally, Beyonce and Taylor are set to go head-to-head with Doja Cat, Lizzo and Adele for Favorite Female Pop Artist.

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry and The Weeknd will battle it out for Favorite Male Pop Artist. For Favorite Pop Album, it will be a fight between Adele's "30", Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti", Beyonce's "Renaissance", Harry Styles' "Harry's House", Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" and The Weeknd's "Dawn FM".

The list also sees rising stars such as Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto (Mulatto), Maneskin and Steve Lacy facing off each other for this year's New Artist of the Year. The 2022 American Music Awards also features first-time nominees like Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, BLACKPINK, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.

Dick Clark productions and ABC also adds new categories this year to celebrate more genres. They are Favorite K-pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album. Fan voting for all awards is now open here. The 2022 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards is:

Artist of the Year:

New Artist of the Year:

Collaboration of the Year:

Favorite Touring Artist:

Favorite Music Video:

Favorite Male Pop Artist:

Favorite Female Pop Artist:

Favorite Pop Duo or Group:

Favorite Pop Album:

Favorite Pop Song:

Favorite Male Country Artist:

Favorite Female Country Artist:

Favorite Country Duo or Group:

Favorite Country Album:

Favorite Country Song :

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Favorite Hip-Hop Album:

Favorite Hip-Hop Song:

Favorite Male R&B Artist:

Favorite Female R&B Artist:

Favorite R&B Album:

Favorite R&B Song:

Favorite Male Latin Artist:

Favorite Female Latin Artist:

Favorite Latin Duo or Group:

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album:

Favorite Latin Song:

Favorite Rock Artist

Favorite Rock Song

Favorite Rock Album

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Favorite Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Favorite Soundtrack

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Favorite K-Pop Artist

