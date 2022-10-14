Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Divorce From Mike Hill

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

In her first interview since confirming split from her husband of two years, the former 'RHOA' star says the decision to end their marriage is 'mutual' and 'nothing scandalous.'

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey has set things straight on speculation regarding the end of her marriage to Mike Mill. The reality TV star has addressed cheating rumors after she filed for divorce from her husband of two years.

"There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday, October 12. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things."

Refusing to spill the details, the 55-year-old said, "And I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other." She insisted that the decision was a mutual move the two came to "with grace and peace."

And Cynthia didn't approach her divorce as a tragic ending. "It may not seem like it when you think about divorce or a relationship ending, but this for us is not a bad thing," she explained. "This is not a tragic ending for us. This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, 'Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?' And then who were brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together."

"The beauty of the whole situation is Mike and I, we learned from our previous relationships," she continued, before citing her first marriage, "[Peter Thomas] and I were married for almost eight years and we struggled a lot of those years; I didn't want to wait eight years to figure out that it's not working or we're not compatible as we thought we were. And Mike's the same way."

From the beginning, Cynthia and Mike shared the same views about relationship. "We always said we never wanted to feel like we were just in this to be in this. We didn't want to settle for anything less than happy," she shared. "And we just got to the point where, after really evaluating it, we felt like we were better suited to just be friends rather than trying to force something to work that just wasn't working anymore."

That didn't mean Cynthia and Mike never had happier moments. "I was head over heels in love with Mike and fully felt like in my heart that this was the man I was gonna spend the rest of my life with," she recalled. "We thought we were right for each other, but we ultimately realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were."

The model-turned-actress continued, "People say all the time, 'You don't really know someone until you life with them.' And for us, our relationship was bicoastal for a long time. Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis - and we started really, really getting to know each other - we realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were. So we did something about it, simple as that."

theJasmineBRAND was the first to report Cynthia's split from Mike. Sources said the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the sports anchor have "separated for awhile now" and they have filed for divorce.

Confirming the news, the now-exes said in a joint statement shared with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 12, "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends."

"We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters," they added. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!"