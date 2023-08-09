 

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

The 'Cruel Summer' singer has collected a total of eight nominations, followed by 'Kill Bill' hitmaker SZA who scores six nods for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

  Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift tops the nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) with eight nods. The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker is vying for the coveted Artist of the Year accolade - for which she faces competition from Beyonce Knowles, Doja Cat, KAROL G, Nicki Minaj, and Shakira - while her track "Anti-Hero" has been shortlisted for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Followed in the nominations by SZA who has six nods, Taylor could bag a record-breaking fourth Video of the Year award.

A staggering 35 artists are nominated for the first time this year, with Kim Petras making the shortlist for five prizes; all for her Sam Smith collaboration "Unholy", in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography categories.

In addition, newcomers Metro Boomin and Rema are up for three awards each while Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Renee Rapp, and Yung Miami are all in the running for two accolades.

As well as Kim, established stars Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith are all up for five prizes while BLACKPINK, Shakira, and P. Diddy have the chance to take up to four trophies home with them.

The night's top prize, Video of the Year presented by Burger King, will be contended between Taylor's "Anti-Hero", Kim and Sam's "Unholy", Miley's "Flowers", Doja Cat's "Attention", Nicki's "Super Freaky Girl", Olivia's "Vampire", and "Kill Bill" by SZA.

The awards will take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Fans are able to vote for their favourites in 15 categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and new prize Best Afrobeats, by visiting vote.mtv.com until September 1.

Voting for Best New Artist - for which GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kalii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Renee Rapp are nominated - will remain open into the VMAs ceremony.

Nominations for social categories, including Song of Summer and Group of the Year, will be announced at a later date.

Complete List of the 2023 MTV VMA Nominees:

Video of the Year:


Artist of the Year:


Song of the Year:


Best New Artist:


Push Performance of the Year:

  • August 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"
  • October 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"
  • November 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"
  • December 2022: Renee Rapp - "Colorado"
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"
  • February 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"
  • March 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot"
  • April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride"
  • May 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"
  • June 2023: FLO - "Losing You"
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"


Best Collaboration:


Best Pop:


Best Hip-Hop:


Best R&B:


Best Alternative:


Best Rock:


Best Latin:


Best K-Pop:

  • aespa - "Girls"
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
  • FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid"
  • SEVENTEEN - "Super"
  • Stray Kids - "S-Class"
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride"


Best Afrobeats:

  • Ayra Starr - "Rush"
  • Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE"
  • Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana"
  • Libianca - "People"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
  • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"


Video for Good:


Best Direction:


Best Cinematography:


Best Visual Effects:


Best Choreography:


Best Art Direction:


Best Editing:

