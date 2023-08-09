Francia Raisa Battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Instagram Celebrity

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress is still 'learning how to live' with her condition as she reveals she has been diagnosed with PCOS which can cause fertility issue.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Francia Raisa announces her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The 35-year-old actress has taken to social media that she's been diagnosed with the condition, which can lead to fertility problems.

"My friend wrote a book about PCOS. I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice. (sic)," Francia wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and author Candice Craig.

The actress didn't share any further details about her own diagnosis. However, Candice also took to social media to share the inspiration behind her book, "Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal".

She wrote on Instagram, "This book is more than just words on paper, it's my truth, my struggles, and my triumphs, wrapped in one. I remember the days when PCOS had me feeling defeated, questioning if there was any hope for change."

"But in my darkest moments, I found a spark that led me onto this path of healing. I literally asked you guys what you would like to know about my findings while on this journey and you told me what you need so I put it all in one place for you. This is something I wish I had when 1st being diagnosed (sic)."

Meanwhile, in 2017, Francia donated a kidney to Selena Gomez after the singer was diagnosed with lupus. Francia subsequently opened up about her recovery, revealing that she "couldn't do anything active" for a period of time.

During a talk show appearance in 2018, Francia added, "All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. Every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn't do that. It was really, really hard."

