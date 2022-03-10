Taylor Swift and Adele Lead Nominations at 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Instagram Music

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' songstress is the only artist who scored two nominations for Favorite Album, facing off against Adele, Drake, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards finally unleashed its full list of nominees. Leading the nominations of this year's event are Taylor Swift and Adele, who picked up four mentions each.

The "I Bet You Think About Me" songstress is the only artist who scored two nominations for Favorite Album. She nabbed one nod for "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and one nod for "Red (Taylor's version)".

Taylor is also up for Favorite Female Artist, competing against Adele, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lady GaGa. In the meantime, her hit "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" has landed her mention in the Favorite Song category.

The award will be a fight for Adele as well, who earned a nod with her song "Easy on Me". In addition, the British superstar is competing for Favorite Album for "30" and Favorite Global Music Star.

First-time nominees include Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Elizabeth Olsen and Awkwafina. The list also sees Bruno Mars facing off against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd for Favorite Male Artist.

"iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski will host the annual event on Saturday, April 9. The show will be aired live on Nick, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. from Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The list of nominations for the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards is:

Favorite Female Artist:

Favorite Male Artist:

Favorite Music Group:

Favorite Music Collaboration:

Favorite Global Music Star:

Favorite Song:

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Favorite Album:

Favorite Kids TV Show:

Favorite Family TV Show:

Favorite Reality Show:

Favorite Cartoon:

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, " The Astronauts " | Luke McCoy, " Are You Afraid of the Dark? ")

(Elliott Combes, " " | Luke McCoy, " ") Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, " Danger Force ")

(Ray Manchester / Captain Man, " ") Joshua Bassett (Ricky, " High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ")

(Ricky, " ") Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, " Danger Force ")

(Bose / Brainstorm, " ") Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, " Bunk'd ")

(Matteo Silva, " ") Young Dylan (Young Dylan, "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan")

Favorite Female TV Star (Family):

Favorite Male TV Star (Family):

Favorite Movie:

Favorite Movie Actress:

Favorite Movie Actor:

Favorite Animated Movie:

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:

Favorite Female Creator:

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger)

Favorite Male Creator:

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Favorite Male Sports Star:

Favorite Video Game:

"Brookhaven"

"Minecraft"

"Just Dance 2022"

"Mario Party Superstars"