 
 

Taylor Swift and Adele Lead Nominations at 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Adele Lead Nominations at 2022 Kids' Choice Awards
Instagram
Music

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' songstress is the only artist who scored two nominations for Favorite Album, facing off against Adele, Drake, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards finally unleashed its full list of nominees. Leading the nominations of this year's event are Taylor Swift and Adele, who picked up four mentions each.

The "I Bet You Think About Me" songstress is the only artist who scored two nominations for Favorite Album. She nabbed one nod for "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and one nod for "Red (Taylor's version)".

Taylor is also up for Favorite Female Artist, competing against Adele, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lady GaGa. In the meantime, her hit "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" has landed her mention in the Favorite Song category.

The award will be a fight for Adele as well, who earned a nod with her song "Easy on Me". In addition, the British superstar is competing for Favorite Album for "30" and Favorite Global Music Star.

First-time nominees include Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Elizabeth Olsen and Awkwafina. The list also sees Bruno Mars facing off against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd for Favorite Male Artist.

"iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski will host the annual event on Saturday, April 9. The show will be aired live on Nick, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. from Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The list of nominations for the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards is:

Favorite Female Artist:

Favorite Male Artist:

Favorite Music Group:

Favorite Music Collaboration:

Favorite Global Music Star:

Favorite Song:

Favorite Breakout Artist:

Favorite Album:

Favorite Kids TV Show:

  See also...

Favorite Family TV Show:

Favorite Reality Show:

Favorite Cartoon:

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids):

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids):

  • Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, "The Astronauts" | Luke McCoy, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?")
  • Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, "Danger Force")
  • Joshua Bassett (Ricky, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
  • Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, "Danger Force")
  • Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, "Bunk'd")
  • Young Dylan (Young Dylan, "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan")

Favorite Female TV Star (Family):

Favorite Male TV Star (Family):

Favorite Movie:

Favorite Movie Actress:

Favorite Movie Actor:

Favorite Animated Movie:

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:

Favorite Female Creator:

Favorite Male Creator:

  • Austin Creed
  • MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan's World
  • Spencer X
  • Unspeakable

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Favorite Male Sports Star:

Favorite Video Game:

  • "Brookhaven"
  • "Minecraft"
  • "Just Dance 2022"
  • "Mario Party Superstars"

You can share this post!

Emily Ratajkowski Posts Naked Throwback Maternity Snaps to Celebrate Son's First Birthday

Kanye West Celebrates 'Donda 2' Being Deemed Ineligible for Billboard Charts
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Hides Her Left Hand in First Sighting Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

Taylor Swift Hides Her Left Hand in First Sighting Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

Taylor Swift's Fan Arrested for Crashing Car Into Her Home After Refusing to Leave

Taylor Swift's Fan Arrested for Crashing Car Into Her Home After Refusing to Leave

Taylor Swift Dubbed 'Magnificent' by Dolly Parton After Damon Albarn's 'Damaging' Claims

Taylor Swift Dubbed 'Magnificent' by Dolly Parton After Damon Albarn's 'Damaging' Claims

Most Read
Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Flawless 'I Will Always Love You' Cover

ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Flawless 'I Will Always Love You' Cover

Dua Lipa Slapped With Another Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Her Hit Song 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Slapped With Another Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Her Hit Song 'Levitating'

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

DaBaby Reacts to Calboy's Public Rant Against Him Over NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

Lady GaGa to Embark on 'Chromatica Ball' Tour After Two Years of Postponement

Lady GaGa to Embark on 'Chromatica Ball' Tour After Two Years of Postponement

Da Band's Babs Bunny Weighs in on Criticism of Diddy's 'Making the Band'

Da Band's Babs Bunny Weighs in on Criticism of Diddy's 'Making the Band'

Black-Clad Inmates Escape Prison Island in Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Music Video

Black-Clad Inmates Escape Prison Island in Kanye West's 'Hurricane' Music Video

Jazmine Sullivan to Greet Fans at Atlanta Show Amid Recovery From COVID Lingering Effects

Jazmine Sullivan to Greet Fans at Atlanta Show Amid Recovery From COVID Lingering Effects

Kanye West Celebrates 'Donda 2' Being Deemed Ineligible for Billboard Charts

Kanye West Celebrates 'Donda 2' Being Deemed Ineligible for Billboard Charts

Taylor Swift and Adele Lead Nominations at 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Adele Lead Nominations at 2022 Kids' Choice Awards