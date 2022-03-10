Emily Ratajkowski Posts Naked Throwback Maternity Snaps to Celebrate Son's First Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski has gone wild when celebrating her son Sylvester Apollo's first birthday. To commemorate the special day, the actress who portrays Andie Hardy in "Gone Girl" shared naked throwback pregnancy snaps on social media.

Making use of her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 8, the supermodel shared a series of maternity photos that saw her posing completely naked. In the first image, the 30-year-old first-time mom laid seductively in a bathtub as she caressed her baby bump and stared at the camera.

In another picture, Emily stood in the shower and covered her breasts with her hands while her long brunette locks dropped down her back. For the third snap, the catwalk beauty posed on a pink sofa as she covered her nipples with her right hand and showed off her baby bump. She also wore gold hoop earrings.

Emily then attached a cute snap of baby Sylvester in the last slide. "Happy birthday sly/happy birth day to me/happy women's day to all," the model, who welcomed her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, sweetly captioned the post.

In the comment section, many of her followers complimented her stunning figure. "Wow !! What a lovely bath !!! Happy birthday to your baby!" one Instagram wrote, while another chimed in, "Wow. Motherhood is beautiful!"

Emily gave birth to baby Sylvester on March 8, 2021. When sharing the baby news, she let out a picture of her breastfeeding her kid. In the note accompanying the sweet photos, the "I Feel Pretty" actress penned, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Emily went public with her pregnancy back in October 2020. In an essay for Vogue, she claimed that she and her husband will not define the baby's gender until the child is 18. "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' " she began sharing her thoughts on the matter.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," Emily went on saying. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly."