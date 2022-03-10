Kanye West Celebrates 'Donda 2' Being Deemed Ineligible for Billboard Charts

 
 

WENN/FPM
Instead of getting upset, the 'Eazy' rapper considers the disqualification of his new album, which is only available on his $200 Stem Player, from the reputable music charts a 'big win.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West surprisingly has a positive perspective after his album "Donda 2" was deemed ineligible for Billboard charts. Instead of getting upset, the Atlanta artist is celebrating the fact that his most recent studio album cannot chart on any of the publication's lists, calling it a "big win."

Ye shared his reaction to the disqualification of the album on early Wednesday, March 9. Making use of his Instagram page, he let his feelings be known by posting a picture of him wearing a hoodie along with a quote which read, " 'Donda 2' is not eligible to chart on Billboard since it's exclusive to Stem Player."

In the caption, the 44-year-old wrote, "Big win for the kid We can no longer be counted or judged." He went on declaring his victory as stating, "We won we won we won we won We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!"

Billboard announced several days before that "Donda 2" didn't meet the qualifications to chart on the publication because it's only released on his $200 "hockey-puck-sized Stem player." The device allows users to remix songs while playing them. As such, the Stem/"Donda" package would fall within Billboard's latest merch bundle policy, where albums sold with merchandise are not eligible.

Ye released four "Donda 2" tracks on his Stem Player on February 23, following a listening part in Miami the night prior. The next day, he released 12 more songs, calling the 16-track collection the “Miami Version”. He then promised that he would hold back the music from streaming services.

On February 18, one day after announcing that "Donda 2" would be released on Stem Player, Ye claimed that he had racked up $1.3 million in sales in the first 24 hours after the album announcement. He said that he had sold 39,500 Stem Players as of February 18 for reported total net sales north of $8.6 million.

