Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Dominate Nominations for 2021 CMT Music Awards

The 'Settling Down' singer and the 'Better Than We Found It' star lead the nominees for the upcoming CMT Music Awards by collecting a total of four mentions each.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris will lead the way at the 2021 CMT Music Awards after snagging four nominations apiece.

The singers will each have a double shot of winning Video of the Year - Lambert will compete with "Settling Down" as well as her Elle King duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)", while Morris is recognised for her solo track "Better Than We Found It" and "Chasing After You", her collaboration with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

The leading ladies will also go head-to-head for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Ceremony hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are triple nominees for the 9 June prizegiving, as are Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, who picks up her first ever CMT Music Awards nods.

Noticeably missing from the contenders is disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen, whose music was pulled from radio and TV stations following his N-word controversy, which was leaked online in early February.

CMT bosses decided to exclude Wallen from the nominations process in the wake of the scandal, just as he was nixed from the Academy of Country Music Awards shortlist, which was revealed last month (Apr21).

In a statement, network officials told Variety, "After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards."

The winners of the CMT Music awards will be decided by fans, who will help to narrow down the contenders in the top Video of the Year category in the lead up to the big show.

The complete list of nominees are:

