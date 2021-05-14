 
 

Ellen DeGeneres Insists Her TV Exit Has Nothing to Do With Toxic Workplace Allegations

The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' host claims her decision to end her daytime television chat show has nothing to do with the 'orchestrated' allegations of toxic workplace.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres has insisted she's not ending her show over allegations she presided over a toxic work environment.

The daytime host spoke to "Today" 's Savannah Guthrie about her decision to leave the show after 19 years, explaining she's not ending it due to the criticism she faced last year (20).

However, Ellen did reveal she "really did think about not coming back because it was devastating."

DeGeneres previously addressed the toxic workplace allegations on the air in her season 18 premiere, telling viewers, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

And during the chat, she continued to insist she had no knowledge about an allegedly toxic work environment, stating she couldn't have known.

"I don't know how I could have known when there's 255 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings, unless I literally stay here until the last person goes home at night," Ellen said. "It is my name on the show, so clearly it affects me and I have to be the one to stand up and say, 'This can't be tolerated.' But I do wish someone would have come to me and said, 'Hey, something's going on that you should know about.' "

When Guthrie asked the 63-year-old if she felt she was being "canceled," the host responded she felt the criticism was "orchestrated."

"I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it," she questioned. "It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated. People get picked on but for four months straight for me ?..."

She later added that as a woman, she found the negative coverage "very misogynistic" and it "took a toll" on her.

