Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

AceShowbiz - Karol G and J Balvin lead the 2021 Latin American Music Awards nominations list with nine mentions apiece.
The Colombian stars will go head to head for the Artist of the Year honour, alongside Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, Eslabon Armado, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Ozuna, and Sech, and Song of the Year, while Balvin is up for Album of the Year and Favorite Artist - Male, while Karol G will compete for the Favorite Artist - Female prize.
Bad Bunny follows the pair with eight nominations and Ozuna lands seven nods.
The 2021 Latin AMAs are set to take place on 15 April (21), live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
