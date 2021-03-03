 
 

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations
Instagram
Music

The 'Secreto' hitmaker and the 'Ginza' star lead the nominations at the upcoming 7th annual Latin American Music Awards with a total of nine nods each.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karol G and J Balvin lead the 2021 Latin American Music Awards nominations list with nine mentions apiece.

The Colombian stars will go head to head for the Artist of the Year honour, alongside Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, Eslabon Armado, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Ozuna, and Sech, and Song of the Year, while Balvin is up for Album of the Year and Favorite Artist - Male, while Karol G will compete for the Favorite Artist - Female prize.

Bad Bunny follows the pair with eight nominations and Ozuna lands seven nods.

The 2021 Latin AMAs are set to take place on 15 April (21), live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The list of selected nominees is:

Artist of the Year:



New Artist of the Year:

  • Camilo
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Los Dos Carnales
  • Myke Towers
  • Natanael Cano
  • Rauw Alejandro



Song of the Year:



Album of the Year:



Favorite Artist - Female:



Favorite Artist - Male:



Favorite Duo or Group:

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Jowell & Randy
  • Reik



  See also...

Favorite Artist - Pop:



Favorite Album - Pop:



Favorite Song - Pop:



Favorite Artist - Urban:



Favorite Album - Urban:



Favorite Song - Urban:



Favorite Artist - Crossover:



Collaboration of the Year:



Social Artist of the Year:



Favorite Video:

You can share this post!

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment
Related Posts
Karol G Responds to Backlash for Using Her Multi-Colored Dog in BLM Post

Karol G Responds to Backlash for Using Her Multi-Colored Dog in BLM Post

Karol G and Anuel AA Lose Up to $300K Worth of Personal Belongings in Chile Hotel Robbery

Karol G and Anuel AA Lose Up to $300K Worth of Personal Belongings in Chile Hotel Robbery

Most Read
Charlie Puth Set to Perform at First-Ever Interactive Livestream
Music

Charlie Puth Set to Perform at First-Ever Interactive Livestream

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Eddie Murphy Calls Himself 'Too Old' to Return to Music Scene

Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music

Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues to Break Record as It Spends 7 Weeks at Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues to Break Record as It Spends 7 Weeks at Billboard 200

The Who Get Candid About Reasons Behind Their Reluctance in Making Another Album

The Who Get Candid About Reasons Behind Their Reluctance in Making Another Album

J Balvin Plans to Come Up With Crazy Song in Celebration of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary

J Balvin Plans to Come Up With Crazy Song in Celebration of Pokemon's 25th Anniversary

Foo Fighters Get Candid About Why They Find It Impossible to Take A Break

Foo Fighters Get Candid About Why They Find It Impossible to Take A Break

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Artist of the Week: Lil Tjay

Todd Rundgren Dreams Up Virtual 'Clearly Human' Tour to Battle Climate Change Instead of COVID-19

Todd Rundgren Dreams Up Virtual 'Clearly Human' Tour to Battle Climate Change Instead of COVID-19

Zara Larsson 'So Excited' to Start Working With Sony Music Publishing After Signing

Zara Larsson 'So Excited' to Start Working With Sony Music Publishing After Signing

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Hot 100 for 7th Week With 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Hot 100 for 7th Week With 'Drivers License'

Charli XCX Excited to Form Supergroup With The 1975 and No Rome

Charli XCX Excited to Form Supergroup With The 1975 and No Rome

Mick Fleetwood Dreams of Sharing Stage With Lindsey Buckingham Again for Farewell Tour

Mick Fleetwood Dreams of Sharing Stage With Lindsey Buckingham Again for Farewell Tour