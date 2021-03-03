 
 

Gina Carano Defended by 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr in Expletive-Laden Comment

The 'Haywire' actress has received public support from one of her co-stars in the 'Star Wars' spinoff series after she was fired for comparing conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany.

  • Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Comedian Bill Burr has jumped to the defence of his "The Mandalorian" co-star Gina Carano after she was fired from the Disney+ show for sharing her radical beliefs.

The stuntwoman-turned-actress was let go from the Star Wars spin-off last month (Feb21) after comparing life as a conservative in modern America to that of a Jew in Nazi Germany on social media. This came a year after she was asked to apologise for remarks she made about COVID-19.

But Burr, who played Mayfeld in "The Mandalorian", insists her personal comments did not warrant termination from the show.

"It's a weird time...," Bill said on his popular podcast. "Unless she did some truly horrible s**t or said overtly racist s**t... I don't know. I think there is just too many channels (sic). And then you gotta do sensational s**t... I'm on that f**king show. Now, I gotta watch what the f**k I say."

Heaping praise on his fired co-star, Burr added, "She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f**king person.... Somehow, someone will take this video and they'll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure... It's how it is out there. It's f**king crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds."

Following her firing, Carano accused bosses at Disney+ and Lucasfilm of bullying their talent and claimed she found out she no longer had a job "through social media, like everyone else."

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," Carano told conservative news commentator Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire. "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply..."

"I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job."

Carano said she was "prepared at any point to be let go" because she felt she was being "head-hunted" for her outspoken nature, insisting her firing was "only a matter of time."

"They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" the defiant actress shared.

