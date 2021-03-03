 
 

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Unquestionably Loves Her' Despite Tension

Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen claims in a new interview that even though 'there are ups and downs' in the family, 'Jamie is respectful of Britney's space.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears and her dad Jamie Spears are still in legal battle regarding the singer's conservatorship. However, Jamie's lawyer suggests that he wishes her conservatorship will quickly end.

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Vivian Thoreen revealed to CNN in an interview which was published on Tuesday, March 2. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."

Thoreen also added that while Jamie "is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," he always puts his daughter's best interests first. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want," the lawyer continued to elaborate. "Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space."

Thoreen claimed that even though "there are ups and downs" in the family, "Jamie is respectful of Britney's space, and he is also respectful of her attorney's request that he not contact her. But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there's a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney."

Prior to this, Thoreen defended Jamie amid the rising #FreeBritney movement on social media. "I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," she said during her appearance on "Good Morning America" on February 25. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."

Jamie has been in charge of Britney's welfare and finances since 2008 when the pop superstar suffered a meltdown following months of bizarre behavior. He was back on spotlight following the debut of hit documentary "Framing Britney Spears".

