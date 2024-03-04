 

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

Music

Two days after winning a record-breaking six trophies at The BRIT Awards 2024, the 'Escapism' hitmaker is announced to have received six nods from the award show.

AceShowbiz - RAYE leads the nominations for the Global Awards 2024. Just two days after winning a record-breaking six trophies at The BRIT Awards 2024, the "Escapism" hitmaker has been shortlisted for six prizes from the awards that celebrate music played on the airwaves. Her nods include Best British Act, Best Female, Best Song for "Prada" with casso and D-Block Europe, Best RNB, Best Pop, and Best Fans.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Calvin Harris, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Tate McRae have four nods apiece. Other nominees include Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Blink-182, Blur, Foo Fighters, Busted, Dua Lipa, Becky Hill, to name a few.

The winners will be read out on air on Global's radio stations and on Global Player on Friday, March 22. Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Global's Founder and Executive President, said, "Bringing all of Global's radio brands together and celebrating the best music, artists and entertainment content that we have to offer, is exactly what The Global Awards are all about. Not only do The Global Awards put a spotlight on some of the world's most talented artists and broadcasters, but they also recognise the brightest new talent coming up through the industry. I am delighted to see Global honouring the achievements of our listeners' favourite roster of artists, podcasters, DJs and broadcasters for the seventh year running."

An abridged list of the categories and nominations:

MOST PLAYED (TBC) Artist with most played song on Global's stations in 2023

BEST ROCK and INDIE

BEST GROUP

BEST BRTISH ACT

BEST MALE

BEST FEMALE

RISING STAR

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Anna Lapwood
  • Malakai Bayoh
  • Lise Davidsen

BEST SONG

BEST HIP HOP AND RNB

BEST POP

BEST DANCE

GLOBAL LEGEND

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

