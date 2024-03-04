 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Taken during the controversial couple's new outing, some photos of them see the Yeezy architectural designer trading her usual racy looks for a more adequate style.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori chose a modest look in a new outing with her husband. New photos of the couple saw the Yeezy architectural designer trading her usual racy looks for a more adequate style.

In the photos, the Australian native rocked a long-sleeved purple top as she exited the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Paris on Saturday, March 2. Bianca, however, didn't fully forego her go-to style as she paired her shirt with black tights and black tiny heels.

The 29-year-old was pictured toting a huge black leather bag. She also held an iPad as she made her way to her and Ye's vehicle. Ye, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket, black pants as well as a pair of black shoes.

Prior to this, it was reported that Bianca's family was mad and wanted to confront the Chicago star after they caught wind of the photos of the architect almost baring her private parts during a recent event. "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," a source close to Bianca, whose father is the brother of a notorious gangland killer, said.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider further noted, referring to Ye's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

The insider added that "Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity." The source continued, "No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

