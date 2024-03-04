 

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

The 59-year-old actor admits he's 'heartbroken' that his scene from the epic sci-fi movie sequel was left on the cutting room floor due to the film being too long.

AceShowbiz - Tim Blake Nelson is "heartbroken" that his scene from blockbuster "Dune: Part Two" was left on the cutting room floor. The 59-year-old actor was left gutted when he found out his contribution to the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film adaptation of 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert was cut due to the film being too long. However, he still plans to work with the director again.

He told MovieWeb, "I don't think I'm at liberty to say what the scene was. I'd leave that to Denis [Villeneuve] if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time over there shooting it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there's no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can't wait to do something else with him and we certainly plan to do that."

"Dune: Part Two" has a run time of 166 minutes. And the film is already proving a success, having earned a record-breaking 98 per cent on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the highest for any "Dune" adaptation.

Denis Villeneuve recently insisted the third "Dune" film will be his last in the franchise. The filmmaker has decided "Dune Messiah" will be his last outing in the franchise if it's green-lit, despite there being four more books. He told Time magazine, "Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me."

