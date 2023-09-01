Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Instagram Celebrity

The 41-year-old Bravolebrity is photographed bringing his new gal pal back to his Valley Village, Calif. home, which he shares with his ex-girlfriend and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval and vocalist Tii are seemingly taking their relationship to the next level. The "Vanderpump Rules" star was photographed bringing his new gal pal back to his Valley Village, Calif. home, which he shares with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Bravolebrity opted for an all-black ensemble. He donned a black sleeveless top, black pants and a matching cap. He paired the look with white sneakers. Tii, meanwhile, mirrored the 41-year-old star's look with a black minidress and sported braids in her hair.

Prior to going to Tom's house with his black Rolls-Royce, Tom and the Los Angeles-based musician spent time together at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre, where the former's band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, performed live. She could be seen having blast at the concert, which all profit will be donated to Maui wildfire vitcims, as she posted videos of her dancing and singing along to the music on Instagram. She also zoomed in on a shirtless and sweaty Tom as he belted into a mic with his arm around a fan.

Following the show, the pair were pictured spending time together at a bar in West Hollywood. They later made their way to Tom's house. He made sure he acted like a gentleman by opening the car door for the brunette beauty.

Earlier this month, Tom shut down dating rumors between him and Tii. "That's just a friend of mine," he told a paparazzo on Wednesday, August 9 in Los Angeles during an outing. He was joined by his best friend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Schwartz.

He went on to say, "A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship? Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we're in a relationship now!" The Tom Tom Bar co-owner stressed, "She's just a friend of mine … We're just friends. I just want more positive female energy in my life."

You can share this post!