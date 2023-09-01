 

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix
Instagram
Celebrity

The 41-year-old Bravolebrity is photographed bringing his new gal pal back to his Valley Village, Calif. home, which he shares with his ex-girlfriend and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval and vocalist Tii are seemingly taking their relationship to the next level. The "Vanderpump Rules" star was photographed bringing his new gal pal back to his Valley Village, Calif. home, which he shares with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Bravolebrity opted for an all-black ensemble. He donned a black sleeveless top, black pants and a matching cap. He paired the look with white sneakers. Tii, meanwhile, mirrored the 41-year-old star's look with a black minidress and sported braids in her hair.

Prior to going to Tom's house with his black Rolls-Royce, Tom and the Los Angeles-based musician spent time together at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre, where the former's band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, performed live. She could be seen having blast at the concert, which all profit will be donated to Maui wildfire vitcims, as she posted videos of her dancing and singing along to the music on Instagram. She also zoomed in on a shirtless and sweaty Tom as he belted into a mic with his arm around a fan.

  Editors' Pick

Following the show, the pair were pictured spending time together at a bar in West Hollywood. They later made their way to Tom's house. He made sure he acted like a gentleman by opening the car door for the brunette beauty.

Earlier this month, Tom shut down dating rumors between him and Tii. "That's just a friend of mine," he told a paparazzo on Wednesday, August 9 in Los Angeles during an outing. He was joined by his best friend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Schwartz.

He went on to say, "A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship? Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we're in a relationship now!" The Tom Tom Bar co-owner stressed, "She's just a friend of mine … We're just friends. I just want more positive female energy in my life."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split
Related Posts
Tom Sandoval Denies Romance Rumors With 'Friend' Tii

Tom Sandoval Denies Romance Rumors With 'Friend' Tii

Tom Sandoval Goes MIA During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming to Compete on FOX's 'Special Forces'

Tom Sandoval Goes MIA During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming to Compete on FOX's 'Special Forces'

Tom Schwartz Distancing Himself From Tom Sandoval as He's Tired of Cleaning Up His Pal's 'Big Mess'

Tom Schwartz Distancing Himself From Tom Sandoval as He's Tired of Cleaning Up His Pal's 'Big Mess'

Tom Sandoval Blasted Over 'Disgusting' Insult at Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Open to Throuple

Tom Sandoval Blasted Over 'Disgusting' Insult at Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss Open to Throuple

Latest News
YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson
  • Sep 01, 2023

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name
  • Sep 01, 2023

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split
  • Sep 01, 2023

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix
  • Sep 01, 2023

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug
  • Sep 01, 2023

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare
  • Sep 01, 2023

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare

Most Read
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'