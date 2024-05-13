 
Kate Gosselin Treats Followers to Rare Picture of 4 of Her Sextuplets on Their Birthday
Celebrating the milestone, the former star of 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' takes to Instagram to share a rare photo of four out of her sextuplets, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

  • May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Gosselin is celebrating more than Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12. The former star of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" took to her Instagram account to share a rare photo of four out of her and ex Jon Gosselin's sextuplets.

In the post, Kate gushed over her children in a sweet message in the caption. "No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!" the 49-year-old wrote alongside a snap of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel Gosselin. "I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!"

The photo featured the four dressed casually while posing in front of a birthday cake with two numbered candles of 2 and 0. The chocolate-frosted cake, which was placed on a big plate with rainbow details, was decorated with peppers and a pickle.

The other two sextuplets Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin were not featured in the picture since they are living with their father Jon. Also missing in the snap were Kate and Jon's oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara.

Hannah, meanwhile, was celebrating her birthday on her own Instagram post. "Made you look, twice #20thbirthday," so she wrote on Saturday alongside photos of her wearing a blue dress and posing in a field. Jon reacted to the post, writing in the comment, "Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. [heart emoji] u."

Jon and Kate split in June 2009, the same year "Jon & Kate Plus 8" ended its run on TLC. Kate and her children later returned to TV with "Kate Plus 8" which aired from 2010 to 2017.

Later in 2022, Collin got candid in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about his estranged relationship with his mom. He recalled being institutionalized twice by his mother for behavioral issues before his father managed to get him released.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin revealed. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

