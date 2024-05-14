Celine Dion Goes Emotional During The Rolling Stones Concert in Las Vegas

Cover Images/Jose Perez/INSTARimages Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion appeared to have gone emotional during a recent outing. While watching The Rolling Stones perform onstage in Las Vegas, the "I Drove All Night" songstress seemingly broke down in tears.

In pictures making their rounds online on Monday, May 13, it could be seen that the 56-year-old music legend attended the English rock band's concert that took place at Allegiant Stadium two days prior. Some of the photos captured her apparently wiping her tears away from her cheeks.

Looking emotional, Celine, who was joined by her pal, was caught on camera touching her upper cheeks with both of her hands while standing up in the audience. She also applauded the band by clapping her hands. Later on, she was photographed having a conversation with her friend.

Other snaps from the concert saw the "I Want You to Need Me" singer having a blast. She was pictured singing along to The Rolling Stones' songs as she excitedly moved her hands and body. She appeared happy, flashing her radiant smile several times.

For the show, Celine looked stunning in a figure-hugging red dress, which came with two long sleeves and a high neck design. She appeared to have ditched her accessories. In addition, she styled her long hair into a sleek low bun.

That night, Celine watched The Rolling Stones belt out a number of their songs. In front of the packed audience, 80-year-old Keith Richards and the rest of the band members delivered "Paint It Black", "Sympathy for the Devil" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want" among other tracks. They concluded the show by performing "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction".

Celine, who suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, had fun at the concert as her condition seemingly got better. Previously, she made her high-fashion comeback in a new magazine cover. In April, a series of pictures from her photo session with Vogue France magazine was shared on social media. One of the snaps captured the famous songstress embracing her body in a revealing outfit.