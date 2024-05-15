Howard Stern Accepts Jerry Seinfeld's Apology After His 'Weird' Comment

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford/Adam Nemser Celebrity

The former 'Seinfeld' star made the shady comments about Howard during his appearance in a recent episode of the 'Fly on the Wall' podcast but was quick to express his remorse.

AceShowbiz - Howard Stern wasn't bothered too much by Jerry Seinfeld's "weird" comment about him. The radio show host said he has accepted the actor's apology for calling him not funny.

"Jerry had said that basically I'm an interviewer and that I'm not a comedian," the 70-year-old said on his SiriusXM show on Monday, May 13, "and that now comedians have podcasts and comedians are, you know, funnier or something than me."

"I read it, and I went, 'Oh, that's weird,' " he remembered. "Because Jerry is a personal friend of ours. Especially his wife, Jessica [Seinfeld], is really good friends with [his wife] Beth."

Howard said Jerry did call him "immediately" to apologize and said his comments "really came out wrong." He then recalled, "I said, 'Jerry, you don't even have to, please. This is embarrassing. I'm the king of going on the air and having millions of regrets afterward.' "

"Apology accepted, I don't care. And you know what? If I'm not a comedian, I'm an interviewer - I don''t know what I am," the broadcaster continued. "I always considered myself a bit of a comedian, but whatever it is, don't worry about it.' "

Jerry made the shady comments about Howard during his appearance in the Wednesday episode of the "Fly on the Wall" podcast. In the episode, Jerry discussed the popularity of podcasts, adding that Howard basically invented the format.

"But we're better than him now," he told hosts David and Dana. "Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?"

Jerry, however, has publicly expressed his remorse. "I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey," Jerry told Page Six on May 8. "Talking about the glut of comedy podcasts."