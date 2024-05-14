Remy Ma Cozies Up to Rapper Bad Newz, Flaunts Matching Watches Amid Papoose Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma has been spotted with Bad Newz, fueling rumors that she and Papoose have called it quits. The raptress was photographed getting cozy with the battle rapper from North Carolina, months after she was accused of having an affair with another rapper, Eazy The Block Captain.

It was Bad Newz who flaunted his togetherness with Remy. A few days ago, he posted on his Instagram page a photo of him posing with the "All the Way Up" femcee as they hung out together at what looks like a party.

In the image, he put his arm around Remy's neck and stood behind the 43-year-old raptress, who sheepishly smiled to the camera. Both of them wore several accessories for the outing, but their matching watches stood out in the photo.

Bad Newz further gave a closer look at their iced-out watches in the next slide. He captioned the photos, "Chrome 23 weekend was a MOVIE. shouts out to @remyma for continuing the Greatness SN: I think my Cartier Dancing a [emoji] More then Yours Gang [emoji]."

Interestingly, Remy still appears to be wearing her engagement ring, a huge diamond that her husband Papoose gave her, despite her rumored split from her husband.

Remy and Papoose's breakup rumors first emerged last year after he was reported to be involved in a physical altercation with Eazy, who was said to have had an affair with Remy at the time. Remy later shut down the fight rumors, but failed to address her relationship status with Papoose.

In December 2023, Eazy seemed to confirm the married couple's breakup in leaked audio. The explosive audio featured Eazy telling his friend about his affair with Remy despite her marriage to Papoose.

Eazy, however, later claimed that the audio was edited. "You really dropped an edited recording on me," he commented under the since-deleted clip. "Y'all n***as is different out here… this make you weird not thurl," he said. "All the recordings they from is edited… you will never hear the real recording ever cause they don't want you to hear that."