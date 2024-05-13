50 Cent Mocks King Combs After Diddy's Son Releases Diss Track

Instagram Celebrity

On his new song premiered during DJ Akademiks' livestream, King takes aim at the 'Power' co-creator and others who have been trolling his father amid the ongoing legal drama.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has responded after Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' son Christian a.k.a. King Combs released a diss track aimed at him. The rapper-turned-actor has mocked the aspiring rapper after the latter hit back at Fiddy and others who have trolled King's father amid his ongoing legal issues.

The track, which is untitled, was premiered during DJ Akademiks' livestream on Sunday night, May 12. On the song, King raps, "I dare one of you n****s scream out 'no diddy, " referencing the viral meme relating to his father's allegations.

King continues, "Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks/ multimillion dollar plaques." The 26-year-old also name drops 50 Cent on the track.

Reacting to the diss song, 50 Cent posted a picture of Diddy and King performing together on his Instagram Story. In the caption, he sarcastically wrote, "I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don't hurt me guys." He added, "I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy's kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac [Tupac Shakur] LOL."

Further hitting back at King, 50 Cent posted a cut of the song where King raps, "Suck my d**k." Referencing the sexual assault allegations against King, the "Power" co-creator claimed, "Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O'Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!"

The "In Da Club" hitmaker also included photos that purportedly showed Grace's injuries from the alleged sexual assault on the yacht.

50 Cent has been trolling his rival Diddy since he's slapped with lawsuits by multiple women and music producer Lil Rod who accused him of sexual assault among other things. On March 25, following raids at Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes by the feds amid a sexual trafficking investigation, the rapper/actor posted on social media, "S**t just got real the Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs."