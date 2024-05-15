Dean McDermott Objects to Tori Spelling's Request for Sole Custody, Asks for Spousal Support

Instagram Celebrity

The actress and Canadian actor called it quits after 18 years of marriage and despite the turmoil, the then-couple seemed to maintain a cordial relationship, focusing on their co-parenting duties for the sake of their children.

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott has responded to Tori Spelling's divorce filing. In his petition, the "Due South" star objected to his estranged wife's request for sole custody of their five kids.

In court documents filed on Monday, May 13, the 57-year-old asked for joint physical and legal custody. Similar to his ex's filing, he also requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate spousal support for Tori.

Dean also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. He listed their date of separation as July 7, 2023, while Tori had listed June 17, 2023.

Tori and Dean announced their split after 18 years of marriage. She filed for divorce in March, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.

The news of Tori pulling the plug on her marriage wasn't a surprise to either her or Dean. A source informed ET, "They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years. They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents."

Despite the turmoil, the then-couple seems to maintain a cordial relationship, focusing on their co-parenting duties for the sake of their children. The actress herself previously admitted she used to wonder if she should have stayed, acknowledging the benefits of a stable family environment. However, she also expressed concerns about the negative effects of living in a home filled with "so much unhappiness, so much anger."

Tori previously revealed that she and Dean hadn't shared a bed for three years, a decision initiated by her ex. She denied claims that a pig sparked the separation, explaining that it had only slept in their bed for one night on veterinary advice.