Kate Moss Shuns Nikolai von Bismarck in First Public Appearance After Holding Hands With Skip Marley

The 50-year-old model appears to deliberately ignore her longtime boyfriend while sitting front row at a fashion show in London after she was spotted with the 27-year-old reggae star in Turkey.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss has been spotted reuniting with her longtime boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck at a fashion show in London after she was photographed holding hands with Skip Marley in Turkey. However, her first joint appearance with the photographer in months only raised eyebrows as they shared frosty chemistry at the event.

On Monday evening, May 13, both Kate and Nikolai attended the Gucci Cruise fashion show at London's Tate Modern. Sitting front row, the model was only a few inches away from the flamboyant photographer who was occupying neighboring seat, but she appeared to deliberately ignore him.

According to Daily Mail which obtained the photos, Kate repeatedly turned away from Nikolai that night. She, instead, chose to chat with model daughter Lila Moss, "Blondie" star Debbie Harry and Hollywood actress Demi Moore on the front row.

Kate and Nikolai previously were last seen together at her 50th birthday celebration in Paris back in January. He, however, was nowhere to be seen during her recent Turkey getaway, during which she was spotted holding hands with Bob Marley's grandson.

The 50-year-old beauty reportedly became so excited during Skip's performance at the launch of cultural festival Med Bodrum at the Turkish holiday resort's Macakizi hotel over the weekend. An onlooker said she ran on stage and had to be ushered away by guards.

"Kate ran on stage as she loved it so much," said the eyewitness. "She was escorted off the stage by security. I don't know whether there's a 'thing' [between the pair] but she's a fan for sure. It was all very sweet and non-confrontational."

Kate was later seen walking hand-in-hand with Skip, who is almost half her age, through the resort following the 27-year-old musician's performance. Kate was joined by her close friend and fellow model Rosemary Ferguson, 48, Rose's husband, artist Jake Chapman, as well as photographer Mariano Vivanco that night.