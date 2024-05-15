Isla Fisher Sends Warm Thanks to Fans Amid Divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Instagram Celebrity

Isla Fisher breaks silence, acknowledging the outpouring of support from fans following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen, while continuing to focus on her prolific acting career.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - On May 14, Isla Fisher shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude for the kindness and support she has received from fans amid her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. "Thank you for all your kindness and support," the 48-year-old actress wrote in a caption alongside a sunlit photo of herself smiling.

This touching message comes just over a month after she and Cohen announced their decision to end their 14-year marriage. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram on April 5.

Isla Fisher thanks fans for support amid divorce

They added, "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Fisher, known for her roles in "The Wedding Crashers" and "Confessions of a Shopaholic," and Cohen, the comedic genius behind "Borat," first met at a party in Australia in 2001. They became engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. The couple has three children together.

Despite the personal upheaval, Fisher continues to focus on her career. She has multiple projects lined up, including a family-friendly comedy titled "The Present," set to release in 2024. In the film, she stars alongside Greg Kinnear as parents on the brink of separation, only for their children to discover a magical clock that can turn back time in an effort to save their family.

Additionally, Fisher will appear in the next "Now You See Me" sequel, the in-production film "Playdate," and director Noah Baumbach's upcoming movie featuring Adam Sandler and George Clooney.

Interestingly, the divorce announcement coincided with allegations against Cohen from his former co-star Rebel Wilson. Wilson accused Cohen of inappropriate behavior during the filming of "The Brothers Grimsby." Cohen's representative dismissed these claims as "demonstrably false," backing it up with evidence and statements from eyewitnesses.

Throughout their relationship, Fisher and Cohen have maintained a low profile. Reflecting on this, Fisher told Australian Women's Weekly in November 2022, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."

As Fisher navigates this new chapter of her life, she continues to cherish her bond with her children and her dedication to her craft, while her fans and friends offer unwavering support.