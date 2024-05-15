'Golden Bachelorette' Brings Back Joan Vassos as First Female Lead, Gerry Turner Reacts

ABC/John Fleenor TV

Following the success of 'The Golden Bachelor', ABC announces 'The Golden Bachelorette' with Joan Vassos from Gerry Turner's season, ushering in a new era in the 'Golden' franchise.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - ABC revealed Joan Vassos as the pioneering star for the first-ever "The Golden Bachelorette". The announcement came during the 2024 Disney Upfronts at NYC's Javits Center on May 14. Vassos, a 61-year-old school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, momentarily left "The Golden Bachelor" to comfort her daughter post-childbirth but never left viewers' hearts.

"He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished," Vassos reminisced about her late husband John, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2021. But as she steps back into the dating game, her story's far from over. In an interview with TheWrap, she mentioned her return wasn't "in the cards" during her daughter's postpartum recovery.

Vassos, a mother of four and grandmother of two, was an instant fan favorite on "The Golden Bachelor". Her poem titled "I Just Hope I Don't Vomit on Your Shoes" during Episode 3's talent show solidified her special connection with Gerry Turner. However, her daughter's unexpected call pulled her away. "I don't want to leave our journey," she tearfully confessed to Turner.

Following strong viewership numbers that solidified "The Golden Bachelor" as ABC's top new unscripted series among adults ages 18-49, "The Golden Bachelorette" aims to double the magic. Episodes will be 90 minutes long and air on Wednesdays this fall at 8 P.M. ET, right before "Abbott Elementary".

Turner and Vassos' fairytale may have ended prematurely, but his marriage to Theresa Nist lasted even less. Their wedding, aired live on January 4, concluded with a divorce announcement just three months later. Turner wished Vassos well, "Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation."

Gerry Turner reacts to Joan Vassos' 'Golden Bachelorette' casting

As anticipation builds for "The Golden Bachelorette", fans like Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles believe the female-led version will bring renewed excitement. Noles, in particular, noted the show's cross-generational appeal, "Even young people watch this show, not just people my age."

In addition to her love quest, Vassos cherishes her free moments cooking, playing with her dog, and enjoying the melodies of Elton John. ABC has yet to announce a premiere date, but one thing is clear: Joan Vassos is ready for her second second chance at love. Lights, camera, bachelorette!