Halle Bailey Unveils New Tattoo of Son's Name to Mark Her First Mother's Day

The 'Little Mermaid' actress, who quietly welcomed son Hao with her beau DDG last year, celebrates her first Mother's Day just a few weeks after opening up about her battle with severe postpartum depression.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey shared the joy of being a mom on her first Mother's Day. Taking to social media, "The Little Mermaid (2023)" actress gave fans a look at a new tattoo of her son's name.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of the ink on Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12. It reads "Halo" in red, cursive script on her wrist.

In the caption, the Chloe X Halle member wrote, "I got my first tattoo yesterday for mother's day." She continued, "In honor of my baby halo."

Hours prior to that, Halle treated her followers to a sweet video compilation of Halo, whom she quietly welcomed with her beau DDG last year. The tribute began with never-before-seen videos of her at the hospital after giving birth to her baby.

There were also clips of Halle and DDG holding the newborn. In the accompanying message, the proud mom raved, "my first mother's day [red heart emoji] the greatest love i've ever known."

The post did not go unnoticed by Halle's rapper boyfriend, DDG. In the comment section, the rapper gushed, "The best mom ever!" adding a red heart emoji.

Recently, Halle opened up about her battle with severe postpartum depression following the birth of her son. "Halo is a miracle. He's perfect. He's beautiful. But the only thing that's been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body. I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror," she said of her baby.

Despite the bliss of welcoming her first child with DDG in December 2023, Halle's introduction to motherhood has been marred by "severe, severe postpartum depression." She admitted, "It's to the point where it's really bad... It's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."

Halle "didn't realize how serious of a thing it actually was." Fortunately, she experienced moments of respite. "There are moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things," she said.