Tom Sandoval Shuts Down Victoria Lee Robinson Breakup Rumors With NSFW Photo

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval has made it clear that things remained strong between him and Victoria Lee Robinson. To shut down their breakup rumors, the "Vanderpump Rules" star shared an NSFW picture of the two on Instagram.

In the said post uploaded on Instagram Story, the 41-year-old and his girlfriend posed in a photo booth. The first snap showed the couple posing for the camera while the second featured the musician pretending to bite his lady's breast.

"Damn baby," Tom penned alongside the image. The post came shortly after Bravo viewers questioned whether Tom and Victoria were still together.

Tom and Victoria sparked split speculations after fans noticed that the pair no longer followed each other on Instagram. The duo, however, was back to being friends on social once the rumors started to swirl.

Tom previously gushed over his strong connection with Victoria after just one date in the first episode of Billie's new comedy podcast, "Billie and the Kid". "This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with," the Bravo personality revealed in the February 14 episode. "She's definitely super awesome and she's one of the sweetest people."

"Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night," he continued. Tom also called their January 31 date "awesome," "very adventurous and a little crazy," adding, "She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person."

Tom was previously in a long term relationship with Ariana Madix. However, the pair broke up after he was caught cheating on her with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star, Raquel Leviss.