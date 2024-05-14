Kanye West Says His Wife Bianca Censori Makes Him Feel 'Happiest'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is fulfilled despite having a turbulent few years. In a new interview, the 45-year-old Chicago rapper shared that he's currently the happiest he has ever been even though he faces some controversies in the past few years.

"This is the happiest I've ever been in my life," the 46-year-old revealed to Hypebeast magazine. "I'm with my wife, with Aus Taylor, my visual director at YZY, with Dov Charney. All year, I've been with loved ones, doing it independently ourselves."

Ye also talked about his music, revealing what keeps him going after more than 20 years in music. "The thing is, wind can blow a house down but a bird still needs wind to fly. So without the wind, there's no flying," he said.

The rapper continued, "And there are times where you are flying against the wind. There are times when you're flying with the wind. My current single 'Carnival' is the number one song in the world right now. That gives me drive."

Recently, Ye made headlines after allegedly canceling his plan to launch a porn studio. Earlier this month, an X account named Kurrco wrote on its page, "Kanye has reportedly abandoned the idea of launching 'YZY P*RN'. All announcement posts have already been taken down."

Ye, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the report. He deactivated his X account following backlash over his porn studio project.

The former husband of Kim Kardashian first teased the project last month. On April 24, the father of four shared a video featuring the words, "4 24 24. YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING," written in black font against white background. A female narrator, meanwhile, was heard saying, "Go to Yeezy.com."

Ye initially planned to work with Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Moz for his planned new venture in the adult entertainment industry. In an interview with TMZ, Mike teased that the planned studio wouldn't be like any others.

"I've been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group," Mike told the news outlet, referring to the popular site for exclusive, glossy adult content. "While it's too early to give any details I'm excited about where Ye's vision takes this."