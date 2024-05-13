Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori's Mom Dons Risque Dress Despite Going Against Bianca's New Looks

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images Celebrity

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Fashion style of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori seemingly starts to influence her family members. In a new Instagram picture shared by Bianca's sister Angelina, Bianca's mom Alexandra was seen rocking a risque dress.

The snap saw Alexandra wearing a black dress with plunging neckline while posing in front of a huge mirror. The gown, which allowed her to show some cleavage, featured fringe details that fell from her midsection all the way to the bottom.

Alexandra wasn't the only one from Bianca's family who seemingly adopted her look. Last month, Angelina posted a few snaps from her recent birthday celebrations that featured her striking some sexy poses while wearing a silver, textured dress.

The ensemble featured racy cut-outs on the hips and it suggested that Angie opted to forgo underwear for the occasion. She completed her look with a black, leather backpack. Her brunette hair, meanwhile, was styled in a sleek, straight style.

The new progress was a surprise since Bianca's family was allegedly not happy with the way she dressed after marrying Ye. Her father Leo even reportedly planned to confront the rapper over Bianca's near-naked outfits and their controversial relationship. Leo expressed concerns about the rapper's influence on his daughter, who has garnered attention for her provocative fashion choices.

Alexandra also flew to the U.S. to "save" her daughter from the "Vultures" spitter but apparently failed to change her perspective. Despite concerns from family and friends, the Yeezy architectural designer insisted that she is not being coerced by the former husband of Kim Kardashian.

It's additionally said that Bianca has a plan and is making smart investments within her marriage. She has ownership in West's clothing line, music, and real estate investments through Oxpaha LLC, a company she co-manages with the rapper. She is reportedly actively involved in her marriage and her own career aspirations.