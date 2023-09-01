 

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split

A few days after making headlines for allegedly calling it quits with her 'bodies, bodies, bodies' co-star, the actress is spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while watching the tennis tournament with her pal.

AceShowbiz - Being newly single doesn't stop Chase Sui Wonders from having a lot of fun. A few days after making headlines for allegedly calling it quits with Pete Davidson, the "bodies, bodies, bodies" actress appeared joyful at the U.S. Open.

On Tuesday, August 29, the 27-year-old star was all smiles when she was watching a tennis match in New York City with one of her friends. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear while having a conversation with her female pal during the tournament. Throughout the game, she was sitting next to her friend.

For the outing, the "Wake" actress opted to wear a casual ensemble. She was caught on camera sporting a ribbed body fit black top that came with white line patterns and short sleeves. She accessorized the look with a necklace and a pair of earrings. Putting on minimal makeup, she looked fresh in pink blush and matching lipstick. She also let loose her straight dark-colored hair and parted it in the middle.

In addition to Chase, a number of other famous stars were spotted attending the tennis tournament. Those well-known names include actress Queen Latifah, basketball player Jimmy Butler, actress Ariana DeBose, singer Sebastian Yatra, Colombian singer J Balvin and musician Seal.

Chase's fun outing with her pal came a few days after she allegedly decided to "go separate ways" with her 29-year-old beau and comedian Pete. Revealing the news was a source who spoke to Us Weekly, "There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them." The source spilled, "Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things."

As for Pete, the actor appeared to be joyful when he made his first public appearance following his breakup from Chase. On August 25, the former "Saturday Night Live" star was photographed widely smiling during his day out in New York City. At that time, he was greeting his fans who drove past his black vintage car. He looked relaxed while driving his vehicle around Manhattan.

Chase and Pete began their romantic relationship in 2022. The co-stars in horror comedy film "bodies, bodies, bodies" had a "very sacred" relationship. "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything," Chase revealed in an interview with Nylon magazine which was published in May. "And it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

