Steve Buscemi Sports Black Eye and Bruised Face in First Sighting After Random NYC Attack

Cover Images/Jason Mendez Celebrity

The 'Boardwalk Empire' actor is seen with a swollen face while filming a commercial in SoHo, a few days after he was punched in the face by a man in New York City.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Steve Buscemi could not hide his injuries following a recent random attack in New York City. The actor sported a black eye and swollen face in his first sighting since the violent attack last week.

The Golden Globe Award winner for his role on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" was seen filming a commercial in SoHo on Sunday, May 12. He was strolling by a film crew when paparazzi took his pictures on the set.

As seen in the photos, his left eye was noticeably swollen behind his thick-framed glasses as he kept his baseball cap pulled over his face in an attempt to conceal his wound. While it appears that the left side might be a darker shade of lens, the right side is totally clear, showing that he wore normal glasses and the purple and black shades are actually bruising on his left eye.

The 66-year-old also had a bruising on his chin in the images. He was chatting with crew members along Mott and Prince streets around 5:25 P.M. in the photos. He was dressed in an all-black outfit consisting of a black puffer vest layered under a bomber jacket and kept his hands in his pockets.

Steve was strolling through Kips Bay, a neighborhood on the east side of Manhattan, on Wednesday, May 8 when a man walked up and struck the actor in a broad-daylight attack. It happened at around 11:48 A.M. in front of 369 Third Ave.

The actor was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, but his publicist has since assured that he is fine. "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," the publicist said in a statement to Thew New York Post on Sunday. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York."

The assailant took off and is currently wanted by police. The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, a blue T-shirt and black sweatpants. He also appeared to carry a backpack.