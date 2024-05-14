Kendall Jenner Stuns in Sizzling Photo Shoot for FWRD's Summer 2024 Campaign

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

For the summer campaign, which is photographed by Cameron Hammond, the model and reality TV star can be seen flaunting her figure in jaw-dropping steamy looks.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner dropped jaws in new photos for FWRD magazine's Summer 2024 issue. The model and reality TV show flaunted her enviable figure while modeling an array of chic bikinis for the steamy photo shoot.

For the campaign, which was photographed by Cameron Hammond, Kendall could be seen embracing the thong trend. The 27-year-old catwalk beauty donned a beaded string bikini brief from SIR.

Another snap saw "The Kardashians" star posing with a car while rocking a white-and-red swimsuit in a zebra pattern. She also lounged in a sunbathing chair while wearing a red floral bikini. She additionally soaked up in the sun by the pool in a brown metallic set.

"@fwrd summer by @cameron_hammond," Kendall simply wrote in the caption. FWRD showed love in the reply, leaving multiple black emojis.

Fans also wrote gushing comments underneath the post. "SPICY!!!" one said. Another wrote, "i don't get jealous but nah who the F is that," seemingly referring to a male model featured in some of the photos.

However, not all comments were nice. A user blasted the daughter of Kris Jenner by saying, "We are so bored of you." Another, meanwhile, left a shady comment which read, "Nice body, have you ever thought about being a model?"

The photo shoot came after Kendall got candid about her life in an interview for Vogue magazine. In the interview, she talked about being the only ones in the family who doesn't have a child.

"But I always am," she explained. "Even as a kid, I always have been. There are days when I look at what they have and think, 'That's really special.' I do like being a little bit removed, but one day I'll make my way, probably."

She continued, "When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids. Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom."

However, she hasn't completely sidelined the idea of having a family of her own. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum shared that she would limit herself to having "three max" children, but also considered the fulfillment of just two, emphasizing the importance of siblings.