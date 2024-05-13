Diddy Steps Out for Family Dinner Amid Legal Drama, Pays Tribute to His Baby Mamas on Mother's Day

Instagram Celebrity

Putting on a united front, the Bad Boy Records founder and five of his seven children look in good spirits when being pictured in the same vehicle and heading to a restaurant in Miami.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The Combs remain solid in the hard times. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has stepped out for a family dinner with five of his seven children to celebrate Mother's Day early amid his ongoing legal drama.

On Saturday evening, May 11, the rapper took his children, Quincy Combs, 32, Christian a.k.a. King Combs, 25, Chance Combs, 17, as well as twins Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, 17, for a dinner at the upscale restaurant Mr. Chow in Miami.

The embattled hip-hop mogul appeared relaxed and happy during the outing. In one of pictures from the group outing, the patriarch and his children were seen in the same vehicle. They all seemed in good spirits, flashing bright smiles and making goofy faces as they were pictured by paparazzi.

On Sunday, Diddy also marked Mother's Day by paying heartfelt tributes to the mothers in his life. He first posted on his Instagram account photos of his mom Janice and wrote in the caption, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY MOMMY! I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you!!!!!!!"

He followed it up with a tribute to his ex Misa Hylton, with whom he shares son Justin Combs. He captioned the pictures of the stylist, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY MISA!! We love you!"

Paying tribute the late Kim Porter, he wrote, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY KIM! We miss you! We love you! And today we celebrate you! Love you!" He and the model shared son King and twins Jessie and D'Lila. He also adopted her son Quincy from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

The 54-year-old didn't forget to express his appreciation for his ex Sarah Chapman, who is the mother to his daughter Chance. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY SARAH! Grateful for you everyday! We love you!" he captioned Sarah's photos.

Last, but not least, he dedicated a post to his ex Dana Tran, who gave birth to his seventh child, Love Combs, in October 2022. "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY DANA! Thank you for being the best Mom to Baby Love! We love you!" he wrote alongside pictures of his baby mama with their daughter.