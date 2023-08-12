Tom Sandoval Denies Romance Rumors With 'Friend' Tii

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval is still single. The Bravo personality insists in a new interview that things are platonic between him and his new gal pal Tii, whom he calls "just a friend."

"That's just a friend of mine," the 41-year-old told a paparazzo on Wednesday, August 9 in Los Angeles during an outing. He was joined by his best friend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Schwartz.

He went on to say, "A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship?" He added, "Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we're in a relationship now!"

The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman added, "She's just a friend of mine … We're just friends. I just want more positive female energy in my life."

Prior to this, it was reported that his pal Billie Lee introduced Tom to Tii. The two were spotted exiting The Fleur Room Lounge together in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday night. After three hours of partying, the 40-year-old reality star and aspiring musician left the cocktail lounge, on Sunset Boulevard, in his car together.

"Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom," an insider shared at the time of the singer/songwriter. "Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there's definitely a connection."

Meanwhile, Tom was recently pictured with ex Ariana Madix for the first time during season 11 filming of "Vanderpump Rules". The said picture was shared by personal water sommelier Martin Ries on Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. Ariana and Tom could be seen posing with other "Vanderpump Rules" stars, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent as well as former co-star Dayna Kathan, for what appeared to be a private backyard water tasting.

While Ariana and Tom were all smiles in the snap, the former couple made sure to keep their distance. Lala and Scheana also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a glimpse at the alcohol-free festivities.

