Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

The band frontman is allegedly genuine with his feelings towards Rachel during their six-month fling, so he's shocked when she sued him alongside Ariana Madix.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval allegedly didn't see Rachel Leviss' (Raquel Leviss) lawsuit coming. According to a new report, Tom was crushed after his former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star accused him of revenge porn in a lawsuit.

A network insider told Daily Mail that Tom was unaware of how big of an impact the Scandoval had on Rachel. The 40-year-old Tom Tom bar co-owner allegedly would likely settle the dispute outside of court to avoid a "huge mess."

"Tom is so crushed right now by this lawsuit," said the source. "None of them ever realized that this would take the toll on Rachel that it did."

The informant claimed that the band frontman was genuine with his feelings towards Rachel during their six-month fling. "Tom honestly thought that he and Rachel would ride off into the sunset together," the source added. "He was obsessed with her. He loved her so much and was so sure that she was the one he would spend forever with. For her to turn around and sue him is so absolutely shocking."

"She is demanding a jury trial. This would suck everyone into court and create a huge mess, so she will likely be paid off privately so that it does not get there," the insider continued. "At the time, they all let their human emotions get the best of them and were not thinking about the ramification to their careers."

The source also mentioned how other "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, like Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, only caused more harm to Rachel. "She was painted as the villain and yes, Rachel was in negotiations to return for season 11 and could have returned if she wanted to. She chose to not do so to protect her mental health," the insider noted.

The new report also claimed that Rached sued Tom and his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix because she believed that through documented and sometimes filmed evidence, they "are responsible for inflicting irreversible trauma on her."

Rachel filed the lawsuit against Tom and Ariana in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, February 29. She claimed she's a victim of revenge porn, invasion of privacy and eavesdropping, adding that Tom filmed their intimate FaceTime video call without her consent.

The former beauty pageant queen also alleged that she's "a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

The lawsuit further claimed that Bravo refused to allow the "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast an "opportunity to tell her side of the story and defend herself, which she repeatedly begged for permission to do," the suit stated. "Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters."

