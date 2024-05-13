Bhad Bhabie Unveils Daughter's Face for 1st Time in Mother's Day Surprise

Instagram Celebrity

The raptress-turned-adult content creator treats her social media followers to a new picture of her newborn child Kali Love, showing the baby girl's face for the first time.

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom with a special treat for her fans. Around two months after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, the Internet personality has debuted her daughter's face on social media.

On Sunday, May 12, the OnlyFans creator took to her Instagram page to share a picture of floral arrangements that she appeared to have received on the special day. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Happy Mother's Day."

Preparing her followers for the sweet "surprise," the 21-year-old added, "swipe for a surprise." On the second slide, the new mom shared a new picture of her daughter Kali Love, showing her face for the first time since she was born. The baby, who resembles her mother with thick black hair, wore a pale pink onesie as she laid down on a colorful blanket.

Needless to say, many quickly fell in love with the little girl. Cardi B even gushed over baby Kali, writing in the comments, "She sooo cuteee." Another pointed out the baby's resemblance to her mother as saying, "Awww she look just like you." One other follower similarly commented on the photo, "FACE REVEALLLL awww dani shes ur little twin."

Bhabie announced her pregnancy in December 2023. Prior to the baby's arrival in March, she revealed that she had picked a name for her little one. "The name doesn't really have any specific meaning. [Le Vaughn's] mom picked the middle name and I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went good with Kali," she shared to PEOPLE.

In an interview with the magazine, the "These Heaux" raptress also addressed haters who thought she's not ready to become a mother. "I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she said. "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."