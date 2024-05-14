Kate Moss Spotted Holding Hands With Bob Marley's 27-Year-Old Grandson Skip in Turkey

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Media Punch Celebrity

The 50-year-old English model is pictured walking hand-in-hand with the reggae star, who is almost half her age, after getting so excited during his performance.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss is apparently into Bob Marley's grandson Skip Marley. The 50-year-old model has been photographed holding hands with the reggae star, who is almost half her age, after his performance in Turkey.

According to Daily Mail which obtained photos of the pair, the British star became so excited during Skip's performance at the launch of cultural festival Med Bodrum at the Turkish holiday resort's Macakizi hotel over the weekend. An onlooker said she ran on stage and had to be ushered away by guards.

"Kate ran on stage as she loved it so much," said the eyewitness. "She was escorted off the stage by security. I don't know whether there's a 'thing' [between the pair] but she's a fan for sure. It was all very sweet and non-confrontational."

It's unclear if Kate came as an audience member or she was personally invited by Skip at the show, but they clearly became closer by the end of the night. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand through the resort following his performance.

Other artists to feature in the festival include Marina Abramovic and British photographer Alistair Guy. Kate, who is a regular visitor to Bodrum, was joined by her close friend and fellow model Rosemary Ferguson, 48, Rose's husband, artist Jake Chapman, as well as photographer Mariano Vivanco.

Skip is the grandson of the late reggae legend Bob Marley and is believed to be single after being romantically linked to Grammy award-winning American singer H.E.R. before. The two collaborated on the hit song "Slow Down".

As for Kate, she has been most recently in a longterm relationship with Count Nikolai von Bismarck. However, the aristocratic photographer was nowhere to be seen during her Turkish getaway.

Last summer, Nikolai was seen returning to his Paris hotel with model Camille Rowe. However, the 37-year-old was spotted with Kate at her 50th birthday party in Paris back in January.

In 2020, Kate was rumored to be engaged to Nikolai after she was seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger. "Oh, no, I'm not engaged," she denied the rumors, before explaining the jewelry that she often wore from her boyfriend, "It's more like, I'm in a relationship, I'm committed."