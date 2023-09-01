 

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug
Instagram/Facebook
Music

In newly-surfacing snippet of a never-before-heard song possibly from his 'For All the Dogs' album, the Canadian rap star sings about belonging in jail with the incarcerated Atlanta rapper.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has shown his support for Young Thug, who has been arrested since May last year, but it is not well appreciated by his fans. The Canadian superstar has been dragged online for suggesting that he wants to join the incarcerated rapper in jail in a new snippet.

On Wednesday, August 30, Toronto rapper TVGucci posted on his Instagram Story a brief clip of himself with a snippet of a Drake song possibly from his upcoming "For All the Dogs" album. In it, the "In My Feelings" hitmaker raps, "I should probably be in there with Thug and them."

After the snippet made its rounds online, people were not feeling it, as one social user accused Drizzy of "acting gangsta." The said person wrote in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' post, "Bro he far from this life why lately he, been acting gangsta."

  Editors' Pick

"Why bruh wanna be gangsta the past few years," another similarly noted. A third didn't believe a single word Drake says in the snippet as claiming, "Drake you ain't did nun shut up." A fourth person echoed the sentiment and wrote, "He ain't about that life and we all know that."

Other similar comments read, "Was a fan until the love songs turned in gangster.. just feels fabricated" and "that n***a lying he be the first one to tell and cry."

Drake is currently co-headlining "It's All a Blur" tour with 21 Savage. He recently postponed his concert in Vancouver, Canada at the last minute. According to CBC News, the announcement of the postponement came two hours before the show was supposed to start at 8 P.M. PT on Monday, August 28. At that time, his devotees already lined up at Rogers Arena.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight's Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30," the gig's venue Rogers Arena announced in a statement via Instagram and X simultaneously. "All tickets will be honored."

Seemingly to make up for the postponement, Drake later gave away free tickets with a scavenger hunt on his website. Those who were able to find certain codes on the platform would be able to earn the free tickets to his concert.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix
Related Posts
Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Latest News
Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split
  • Sep 01, 2023

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix
  • Sep 01, 2023

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug
  • Sep 01, 2023

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare
  • Sep 01, 2023

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare

Roc Nation Shames Police After Mistaking Lil Uzi Vert for Puppy Thief
  • Sep 01, 2023

Roc Nation Shames Police After Mistaking Lil Uzi Vert for Puppy Thief

'Suits' Spin-Off 'Pearson' Lands on Peacock After Original Show's Netflix Success
  • Sep 01, 2023

'Suits' Spin-Off 'Pearson' Lands on Peacock After Original Show's Netflix Success

Most Read
Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks
Music

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Beyonce to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara Prior to 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Perrie Edwards Gearing Up for Solo Career After Welcoming Son

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd