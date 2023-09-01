Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Instagram/Facebook Music

In newly-surfacing snippet of a never-before-heard song possibly from his 'For All the Dogs' album, the Canadian rap star sings about belonging in jail with the incarcerated Atlanta rapper.

AceShowbiz - Drake has shown his support for Young Thug, who has been arrested since May last year, but it is not well appreciated by his fans. The Canadian superstar has been dragged online for suggesting that he wants to join the incarcerated rapper in jail in a new snippet.

On Wednesday, August 30, Toronto rapper TVGucci posted on his Instagram Story a brief clip of himself with a snippet of a Drake song possibly from his upcoming "For All the Dogs" album. In it, the "In My Feelings" hitmaker raps, "I should probably be in there with Thug and them."

After the snippet made its rounds online, people were not feeling it, as one social user accused Drizzy of "acting gangsta." The said person wrote in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' post, "Bro he far from this life why lately he, been acting gangsta."

"Why bruh wanna be gangsta the past few years," another similarly noted. A third didn't believe a single word Drake says in the snippet as claiming, "Drake you ain't did nun shut up." A fourth person echoed the sentiment and wrote, "He ain't about that life and we all know that."

Other similar comments read, "Was a fan until the love songs turned in gangster.. just feels fabricated" and "that n***a lying he be the first one to tell and cry."

Drake is currently co-headlining "It's All a Blur" tour with 21 Savage. He recently postponed his concert in Vancouver, Canada at the last minute. According to CBC News, the announcement of the postponement came two hours before the show was supposed to start at 8 P.M. PT on Monday, August 28. At that time, his devotees already lined up at Rogers Arena.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight's Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30," the gig's venue Rogers Arena announced in a statement via Instagram and X simultaneously. "All tickets will be honored."

Seemingly to make up for the postponement, Drake later gave away free tickets with a scavenger hunt on his website. Those who were able to find certain codes on the platform would be able to earn the free tickets to his concert.

