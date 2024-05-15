Zayn Malik Reveals Struggle With Online Dating, Defends Country-Inspired Album

Instagram Celebrity

The former One Direction member is embracing his single life, fatherhood, and a new musical direction while getting candid about his attempt at online dating.

AceShowbiz - At 31, former One Direction superstar Zayn Malik is finding happiness in unexpected places - both in his personal life and his evolving music career. Having stepped away from the spotlight of pop sensationalism, Zayn now finds contentment on his Pennsylvania farm, where he enjoys the simple pleasures of life.

In a candid chat with Nylon, Zayn disclosed the personal challenges he faced with online dating. "It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest," Zayn added. "Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."

Despite these hurdles, Zayn said he's currently "really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life." The singer reflected on past relationships with Perrie Edwards and Gigi Hadid and highlighted his satisfaction with his current single status.

Fatherhood, however, remains a top priority. Co-parenting his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid, Zayn admitted, "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.' " His dedication to his daughter is clear, with activities like visiting Disney on Ice, the Nickelodeon theme park, and the beach forming cherished father-daughter moments.

Musically, Zayn is setting the stage for yet another transformation. His upcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs", marks his foray into country music. Inspired by country legends Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson, Zayn revealed his admiration for the genre's depth and authenticity. "I was pretty much on my farm having a glass of whiskey and listening to a bit of [Chris] Stapleton by the fire with my dog, playing guitar," Zayn said of his creative process. "People need to know I didn't jump on the bandwagon."

Zayn aspires to bring the same raw, emotional storytelling to his music that he found in country greats. "People are in search of a little bit more depth from the lyrics. In the Top 40 charts, a lot of mainstream music feels a bit wishy-washy. The songs are f***ing fire."

"You know what I mean? They're catchy. They're playing on the radio and they do their job, but people are looking for a little bit more," he explained. He wants his audience to hear the "life lessons" and "growth" in his new tracks, much like in Stapleton's music.

For fans of Zayn, this new chapter intertwines his approach to personal life and music. It's a narrative of self-discovery, fatherhood, and an audacious leap into a genre that reflects the maturity he's cultivated over the years.