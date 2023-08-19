Taylor Swift Fans Swarm New Jersey Restaurant Ahead of Jack Antonoff's Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

Swifties shut down the street in Long Beach Island as they gather outside Black Whale Bar and Fish House, where the 'Lavender Haze' singer celebrates his longtime collaborator and Margaret Qualley's upcoming nuptials.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's fandom is not restricted only to her concerts. Fans continue to follow the country-turned-pop superstar everywhere she goes, causing a commotion in Long Beach Island, New Jersey where she was reportedly celebrating her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley's upcoming nuptials.

On Friday night, August 18, local Swifties gathered outside Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven, where the soon-to-be-married couple hosted a rehearsal dinner. They reportedly shut down a major road while expecting to get a glimpse of their favorite artist.

The Grammy winner was seen entering the popular bar and restaurant with Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The 33-year-old singer/songwriter rocked a Hill House Home's June Nap Top and matching Delphine Nap Skirt in black scallop lace.

"All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff's wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting 'Taylor Taylor!' So wild!" shared a social media user who posted a photo of the crowd outside the restaurant.

Police reportedly showed up on scene to direct traffic. The restaurant eventually shut the balcony curtains around 8:45 P.M. amid boos from the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's fans outside.

Prior to that, Lana Del Rey, who has collaborated with the Bleachers lead singer, was spotted on a balcony on the second level of the bar, smiling and laughing with other guests. When the rehearsal dinner wrapped around 9 P.M., Taylor and Lana left promptly while celebratory drinks continued.

The "Video Games" songstress stunned in a white floral dress with her raven tresses pulled up above her head to cool off in the summer heat. Margaret's mother Andie MacDowell was also present to celebrate the couple and was seen playing with a baby inside the venue.

Jack and Margaret are set to tie the knot on Saturday, with Cara Delevingne and Ryan Reynolds reported to be among the A-list guests at the wedding.

