Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Spends Its 3rd Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's latest album has continued ruling the Billboard 200 chart. The "All Too Well" hitmaker's eleventh studio album titled "The Tortured Poets Department" sits atop the tally for three consecutive weeks.

In the chart dated May 18, the set, which was released by the 34-year-old Grammy-winning singer/songwriter on April 19, lands at No. 1 on the chart. The album earns 282,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending May 9, according to Luminate.

Billboard reports that "The Tortured Poets Department" album's SEA units comprise 229,500 or equaling 298.33 million on-demand official streams of all 31 tracks in the record. Meanwhile, traditional album sales comprise 51,000 and TEA units comprise 1,500.

Debuting at No. 2 is Dua Lipa's third studio album "Radical Optimism", which earns 83,000 equivalent album units. It is followed by Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" that slips to No. 3 from No. 2 with 71,000 equivalent album units. Similarly, Future and Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" is pushed down to No. 4 from No. 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units.

SEVENTEEN's "17 Is Right Here" debuts at No. 5 after earning 53,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative record titled "Vultures 1" significantly climbs to No. 6 from No. 52 as it earns 45,000 equivalent album units. In contrast, Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" slips to No. 7 from No. 6 with 42,000 equivalent album units.

Landing at No. 8 is Beyonce Knowles' country album titled "Cowboy Carter", which drops from No. 4 as it earns 41,000 equivalent album units. Furthermore, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" falls to No. 9 from No. 5 with 40,000 equivalent album units. In addition, SZA's "SOS" descends to No. 10 from No. 9 after earning 39,000 equivalent album units.

