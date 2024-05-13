Taylor Swift Praises 'Magical' Memories of New 'TTPD' Section at 'Eras Tour' Stops in Paris

Roger Wong/INSTARimages/Cover Images Music

After treating Swifties to a 'new Tortured Poets section' at her concerts in the City of Love, the 'All Too Well' hitmaker thanks everyone involved in the shows.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has opened up about her "new Tortured Poets section" at her recent concerts. The "All Too Well" hitmaker shared her thoughts on treating her fans, famously known as Swifties, to the new section at her shows in Paris, France.

On Sunday, May 12, the 34-year-old singer/songwriter made use of social media to gush over "magical" memories of performing in the City of Love. In the caption of her new Instagram post, she wrote, "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical."

Taylor went on to voice her appreciation, "To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris. I'm so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love."

The "Shake It Off" songstress further expressed her excitement for her next performance. "I'm SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!" she penned. Near the end of the caption, she let out a white heart emoji.

In the same post, Taylor uploaded a series of photos from her concerts in Paris. Some of the pictures captured her taking the stage along with her backup dancers. One snap in particular saw her being surrounded by a number of male dancers with each carrying a white hand fan that is covered with matching fur.

Taylor herself was sporting what appeared to be a white bra top and a long-sleeved matching crop outer. As for her dancers, all of them looked in sync in their magician outfits, consisting of white shirts, matching ties, black trousers, matching suits and matching magician hats.

Other pictures, in the meantime, showed Taylor rocking "The Tortured Poets Department"-themed dress. She donned a long white dress from Vivienne Westwood that came with a very low-cut design and two thick straps. The gown, which flared out on the wearer's waist, featured several lyrics from the album, including "I love you, it's ruining my life."