50 Cent Mocks Meek Mill's Latest Project After Being Slammed for Attacking King Combs

The drama started after Meek inserted himself upon learning that Fif questioned why King dropped 'Pick a Side' amid his father Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' legal trouble.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent didn't appreciate Meek Mill inserting himself in his feud with King Combs. Having been slammed for criticizing King's diss track, the "In Da Club" hitmaker mocked Meek's latest project.

Making use of Instagram, Fif shared a photo of himself. In the caption, he wrote, "You sold 6k copies your last project, you should not be on Vacation. Still chasing the dream or embracing the nightmare. Standing by your man, that I respect!"

This started after 50 Cent questioned why King dropped "Pick a Side" amid his father Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' legal trouble. "Now why you say some shit like this," he said. "When you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL."

On the track, King raps, "When all they had was 50 Cent, who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that's fine/ They gon' try to stop these Eminems and they gon' die tryin.' " In another line, he adds, "Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys raided both of our cribs/Too bad they ain't know we bought the one next door 'cause that's the one they missed."

Meek then put 50 Cent on blast. "Because your federal the street n***as in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy," he began in a series of since-deleted tweets. "your own son hate your guts lol I'm so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don't follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible."

In a second post, Meek added, "Ya'll n***as 50 online beefing with kids. Of course yall n***as left all yall friends and family behind!" He continued, "Yall holding the culture back fr old hating manipulation n***as lol.

"I say what I want because a war come behind me if that's the case lol," Meek further argued. "But yall got that rap s**t too loose somebody gone die and yall gonna be calling Farakhan or yall federal friends…just because yall not hot nomore! Tearing yall folks down all yall can do."