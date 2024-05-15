 
Pink Declines 'American Idol' Judging Role Amid Katy Perry's Departure
Despite the buzz around Katy Perry exiting 'American Idol,' Pink has no intention of stepping into the vacant judge's seat, citing her preference for nurturing through her music career over providing critical feedback on TV.

AceShowbiz - While fans of "American Idol" are still grappling with the news of Katy Perry's departure after seven seasons, speculation about her replacement has been rife. One name that kept coming up was that of pop sensation Pink. However, she has made it clear that she is not interested in becoming a judge on the show.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old "Raise Your Glass" singer expressed her reasons for not wanting to replace Perry: "I don't like hurting people's feelings." Pink elaborated, noting that while the show is known for its constructive criticism, she isn't keen on providing "honest" feedback to aspiring musicians. "I'm not set up for this," she added with a laugh.

Fans were curious about who might fill Perry's shoes after she announced her departure earlier this year on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol," Perry said in February. Her announcement came after allegedly feeling disrespected by the show's producers, a sentiment she echoed again during her exit talk.

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, judges Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all weighed in on possible replacements. Seacrest suggested Meghan Trainor as an ideal candidate, noting her talent and sense of humor. Lionel Richie added his favorites to the mix, hoping for Kelly Clarkson or Taylor Swift to consider the role.

Meanwhile, Pink's professional life is thriving. Her latest album, "Trustfall", released in 2023, topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with hits like "Trustfall." Aside from her music, Pink is preparing for her Summer Carnival Tour, set to resume in June in Wales, and focusing on her daughter Willow's budding career ambitions in Broadway and beyond.

Despite her aversion to TV judging, Pink supports young talent and enjoys fostering the next generation of artists in different ways. "I like my day job," she stated emphatically, drawing a line between her passion for music and the responsibility of critiquing others on national television.

As Perry looks forward to new adventures - teasing new music on Instagram and upcoming performances like Rock In Rio - fans of "American Idol" will have to wait and see who will join Bryan and Richie on the judges' panel next season. For now, it seems Pink will continue to raise her glass to her own beat, leaving the reality TV spotlight to others.

