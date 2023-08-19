Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Raquel Leviss Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' for Season 11

Cover Images/Charlie Steffens TV

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Vanderpump has reacted to reports that Raquel Leviss won't return for season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules". When asked about the matter, Lisa shares that she hopes Raquel will return for the new season so she can tell her side of the story amid Scandoval backlash.

When she was met at an FYC event hosted by the Los Angeles Times, Lisa revealed that there had been some back-and-forth with Raquel about returning. She noted that much of those "conversations" were taking place via e-mail and text messages.

"I'd like to have seen her sit down with me and also let the audience know where she was, how she was doing, what her thoughts were, how much contrition there was," the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" said. "And she kind of chose not to. She did, her team, did reach out to us to talk about coming back on emails and texts and we, of course, were open to it."

Lisa went on to admit that she didn't know "whether the cast would necessarily be friendly." However, she believed that the cast had moved past the reaction aimed at Raquel over her affair with Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval during the explosive three-part "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.

The British restaurateur later showed support for Raquel. "I've always been a big supporter of her coming out of her, you know, she was kind of living within shackles of insecurity, so to speak," Lisa added.

Alex Baskin, the executive producer of the hit Bravo series, also commented on the matter. Saying that the cast "felt for her" and "the visceral anger at the reunion was what [the cast] felt in that moment," he added, "I think they wish her well and they wish her healing [but] it doesn't mean that they're able to let her back in their lives."

Lisa noted that the cast had "empathy" for Raquel, who checked into a mental health facility following the reunion. "That's what Vanderpump Rules is about, it's about kids that are growing up or struggle to grow up," she shared. "And so many people relate to it because it's about making mistakes. Life is about making mistakes and coming back from it."

A source previously claimed that "Raquel will not be returning for season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'." The insider added, "There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it."

Of the former pageant beauty queen, the source continued, "Raquel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Raquel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

